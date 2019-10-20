house fire

Firefighters rescue man from burning Selma home

The fire left extensive damage to the home, leaving three residents displaced. No one was injured. (CAL FIRE Fresno)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was rescued from a burning home in Selma Sunday afternoon.

Selma Fire and CAL FIRE Fresno firefighters were called to the home in the area of Betty Lane and Dockery Avenue at around 12 p.m. As crews arrived, they helped an elderly man out of the home.

The fire left extensive damage to the home, leaving three residents displaced. No one was injured.

