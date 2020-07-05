PLANO, Texas -- The rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air apparently didn't get enough air before exploding at a professional Independence Day fireworks display in north Texas.
Plano, Texas' All American 4th celebration was cut short Saturday night as a volley of fireworks exploded prematurely, sending fireballs and sparks toward a crowd of spectators and igniting a number of grass fires.
The malfunction happened during the show's finale, according to Dallas Culturemap.
Sandra Gray was recording when it happened.
"They were doing such a good job," Gray said. "I don't know what happened. We were screaming and running."
RELATED: In case you missed it: Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show
Despite the disastrous interruption, no injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened according to Plano Fire and Rescue.
Gray said it appeared the ignition platform used by the pyrotechnics crew had collapsed during the show. Investigators were still on the scene hours after the explosion.
As firefighters arrived, police evacuated attendees from the area over concerns of more explosions.
The City of Plano, population 260,000, organized the public display, which was held in a new location than previous years. The fireworks were set to explode at higher altitudes to allow residents to see them from farther distances, according to the event's website.
North Texas fireworks display cut short due to explosion that ignited grass fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News