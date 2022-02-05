Fresno organization offering free fitness classes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new report that shows about 25% of adults don't do physical activity outside of their normal job.
California's inactivity rate was similar, between 20%-25%, raising concerns about a variety of health impacts.
Exercise and getting people moving are things Jennifer Parra is passionate about as the coordinator for Every Neighborhood Partnership (ENP) in Fresno.
"So three years ago, ENP, we started a neighborhood fitness department, where we trained moms and dads in the communities to teach dance fitness for free," shared Parra.
The organization works with families to live healthier lifestyles through movement. Dance fitness classes are available all around the city.
"We're still currently doing it, even if it's via Zoom during the pandemic. So we're doing that now in the inner cities," Parra said.
The organization also hosts Saturday Sports, a two-hour program giving children and teens access to different physical activities.
"It's giving them a safe place to go on the weekends and just having activities and food for them," said Parra.
ENP also works to address physical, health and social disparities that exist in the city.
Parra said it's important for residents to have access to physical activities, parks or anything to improve their overall wellness.
"Especially through this time that we're going through right now with the pandemic and everything," she said. "It is so important to keep us healthy."
ENP's goal is to continue expanding its services to more parts of the city and rural areas of Fresno.