Flames destroy vacant home in Fresno County

Fresno County Fire says the blaze started in a home on West and Laguna Avenues near Riverdale before it spread to trees. (CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a vacant home and charred vegetation in southern Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.

Fresno County Fire says the blaze started in a home on West and Laguna Avenues near Riverdale before it spread to trees.



Firefighters from Fresno and Kings counties were able to contain the fire, saving a nearby barn and outbuilding.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
