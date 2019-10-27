Flames destroy vacant home in Fresno County

#WestIncident Firefighters are battling a structure fire on West & Laguna in the area of Riverdale. Power lines down, 2 exposures, no injuries reported. Fire cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/WLq8OB5gWB — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 27, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a vacant home and charred vegetation in southern Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.Fresno County Fire says the blaze started in a home on West and Laguna Avenues near Riverdale before it spread to trees.Firefighters from Fresno and Kings counties were able to contain the fire, saving a nearby barn and outbuilding.No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.