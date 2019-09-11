u.s. & world

Flames shoot from plane engine after bird strike caught on camera: VIDEO

ABBOTSFORD, Canada -- Dramatic video shows the moment a bird strike sent flames shooting from the engine of a Canadian jetliner.

Footage shot inside the cabin shows multiple bursts of fire visible through the window of Swoop Flight 312 from Abbotsford, British Columbia, to Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Passengers could be heard yelling "Fire!" as the airplane appeared to shake.



Passenger Donna-Lee Rayner wrote on Facebook that there was smoke and a burning smell in the cabin after the strike. She said the flight crew informed passengers that they were "down one engine" and were turning around.

"It was a scary moment, but we were blessed to have a skilled pilot to keep us calm and navigate us back safely," added passenger Terence Rodriguez.

In a statement to ABC News, Swoop said the plane landed safely shortly thereafter and that all passengers were "offloaded without incident" and re-accommodated or offered a refund. The aircraft was removed from service and will be subject to further inspection.

"Safety is our number one priority and will always be at the forefront of our decision making. We apologize for the inconvenience to our impacted travelers," the airline said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bird strikeair travelu.s. & worldcanadaairplane
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
OxyContin maker Purdue agrees to tentative settlement: Attorneys
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Authorities release video of man and dog rescued from San Joaquin River
California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
6 Clovis Unified students injured in crash involving school bus
Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno reunited with her father
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Show More
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New details in case of TCSO Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
More TOP STORIES News