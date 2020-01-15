abc11 troubleshooter

Is that travel getaway too good to be true?

If you're looking to get away this winter or already planning spring break, be careful when you come across websites offering discount travel packages.

Jerri Hobbs contacted Troubleshooter Diane Wilson about Resort Daddy. The travel website claims to sell discount vacation packages and in exchange for the low rate, travelers agree to sit through a sales pitch for the resort that they are staying at.

Hobbs said she found out about Resort Daddy through an ad on Facebook. She paid upfront for two different vacation packages, one to Orlando and Las Vegas, but when she tried to schedule the trips that's when she had problems, as she said despite emailing and calling Resort Daddy she had no luck getting in touch with anyone.

Hobbs is not alone. The Better Business Bureau issued an alert about Resort Daddy reports the company is not responding to customer complaints. The company has more than 450 complaints in the last three years, and the majority claim customers bought the vacation package but now can't book it as Resort Daddy's phone number is disconnected.

The ABC11 Troubleshooter team tried to get in touch with Resort Daddy by email and by calling. The phone number is now disconnected and no one responded to my email.

The Troubleshooter Takeaways:

  • When booking travel, make sure you watch out for those too good to be true deals, especially on unknown websites. You also need to read the fine print and look for added fees and stipulations when you can travel.
  • When it comes to payment, pay with credit, not debit, as that way you can dispute the charge if you can't book the travel or have any problems.
  • The best advice is to use a reputable travel company. Before paying any money, research that company. A simple google search will tell you a lot about the company, the good and bad.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    travelabc11 troubleshootertraveltroubleshootertravel tips
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
    Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
    Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
    American Express tells consumers their identity was stolen
    A warning about 'ghost' tax preparers
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
    Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
    Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
    UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
    How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
    Show More
    Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
    Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
    3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
    California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
    Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
    More TOP STORIES News