New burger restaurant to open in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of "Angry Chickz" believes he'll have another hit on his hands with a new burger place."Dave's Flippin' Burgers" will soon open in northwest Fresno at Shaw and Blythe.The restaurant will feature "smash burgers" and a few other tasty items.The artwork on the wall will catch your attention.An artist named "Coinslot" came up with cartoons showing the people of Fresno being "invaded" by burgers."As you go through the comic book, they just rip the burgers apart," the artist said. "The burgers are in fear.""Fresno needs new and interesting, so we're just here to see how we do," says Dave Mkhitaryan.Dave's Flippin' Burgers opens a week from Friday, so you'll have to wait to have a burger and see the artwork.