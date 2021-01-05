Coronavirus

What's happening to the flu? Doctors explain impact of COVID-19 precautions in California

An expert with Kaiser Permanente says by early January, California would normally see a serious uptick in flu cases, but not this year.
By Laura Anthony
SAN FRANCISCO -- Amid a deepening pandemic, doctors are crediting masking, hand-washing and distancing with stopping one virulent disease in its tracks--the flu.

"The silver lining is we're not seeing the flu. The flu is almost absent," said Dr. Andra Blomkalns, Director of Emergency Medicine for Stanford Health.

"There's no question this year is an extraordinary year," said Kaiser Permanente flu expert Dr. Randy Bergen, who told ABC7 News that by early January, California would normally see a serious uptick in flu cases, but not this year.

"We are testing still thousands of people in our emergency room settings and in our hospitals for a combination of COVID and flu tests and we're essentially seeing no flu. Some weeks we'll have no cases, other we'll have maybe one or two cases."

Some say all the precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are keeping flu cases at bay. But if they're so effective with one virus, why not the other?

"It's a great question," said Stanford global health professor Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, who explained part of the answer may lie in pre-coronavirus studies in recent years that revealed an odd sort of competition among viruses.

"It could be something about infection with one virus may somehow decrease the risk of infection with others," said Maldonado. "Now whether it's immunity or they just suppress the growth of another virus, it's not really clear, but there's certainly an inkling from a couple of years ago, that viruses can compete."

Another contributing factor -- many more people received flu vaccines this year.

And, many children are not in school, and not gathering with friends nearly as often as they would normally.

"Flu always starts in the schools. It starts with children," said Bergen.

Experts caution people not to let their guard down. There's still plenty of time this winter for the flu to make a comeback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssocial distancingfluface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusmedical specialistsmedical researchu.s. & worldflu seasoncalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dentist may be able to give you a COVID-19 vaccine shot soon
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Fresno sees violent first weekend of 2021
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Show More
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
Father of domestic violence victim files lawsuit against Madera Co.
More TOP STORIES News