CEREAL

Chicken and Waffles cereal is here, for a limited time

EMBED </>More Videos

Post releases Chicken & Waffles cereal. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2019.

Though National Cereal Day is not until March, Post is already celebrating with two new, somewhat unusual varieties.

The first is Honey Bunches of Oats Chicken & Waffles. The second is Honey Bunches of Oats Maple Bacon Donuts.

Intrigued?

Here's what Post has to say about its newest creations:

"Honey Brunches of Oats Chicken & Waffles and Maple Bacon Donuts do not contain meat, but they do deliver the delicious taste of chicken and bacon, blended with sweet maple and honey."

The cereals will be available in very limited quantities at Walmart.

National Cereal Day is March 7.
More Chicken and Waffles News:

EMBED More News Videos

Papa John's is adding a new pizza to its menu. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos

KFC to offer chicken and waffles for a limited time. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 17, 2018.


-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodcereal
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CEREAL
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms on the way
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
More cereal
FOOD & DRINK
Shake up your workout routine with Clovis's top 3 fitness spots
New restaurant The Local debuts in Old Town Clovis
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
California lawmakers seek tax, other limits on sugary drinks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Crews working to fix water main break in Clovis
Man killed in hit-and-run exactly 4 years after fatal DUI crash in same spot
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
NASA: Glacier double the size of NYC about to collapse
New hope for depression: FDA to soon approve ketamine nasal spray
Show More
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
BAD NEWS: Your tax refund is probably going to get smaller
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
2 suspects in custody after ATM robbing spree in Madera
UPDATE: I-5 is now open again over the Grapevine
More News