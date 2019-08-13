coca-cola

Coca-Cola cinnamon coming this holiday season

Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month, you'll be ready to abandon your pumpkin-spiced lattes and jump into some winter flavors.

The soft drink company is planning to launch a version of its iconic soda flavored with cinnamon on Sept.13.

If you're wondering how it tastes, Cola aficionados in the U.K. have already given it the thumbs up.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was such a big hit in the U.K. last year, the company decided to bring it stateside.

There's no word yet on whether we'll get the zero sugar version, a full sugar version, or perhaps both.

One thing we do know is it will be for a limited time only.

After that, it will either return in subsequent years, or leave visitors of the World of Coca-Cola museum asking "Why?" when they sample it at the end of the tour.

Coke also plans to launch a winter-spiced cranberry variant of Sprite at the same time.
