Food & Drink

Coca-Cola launches 2 new sodas for holiday season

Coca-Cola has come up with two new ways for you to toast the holiday season.

The company is rolling out two new limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.

They are Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Coca-Cola Cinnamon.

The company says Coca-Cola Cinnamon "blends the delicious taste of Coca-Cola with the warm spice of cinnamon."

It also says Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry was created based on feedback from Sprite fans and that it "infuses the crisp, lemon-lime taste of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry."

It's not yet known when they'll be released in stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoca colaholidaysoda
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Tulare council members move marijuana ordinance to public hearing
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Show More
Attempted murder trial coming in crash caught on camera in Fresno parking lot
Clovis mayor joins 20 endorsing idea to buy out PG&E, turn utility into co-op
Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student
St. John's Cathedral fence proposal looks to curb crime at church
California illegal pot seizure tops $1.5B this year
More TOP STORIES News