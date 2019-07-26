Do you miss ice cream trucks? This Clovis mom is bringing them back

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a sound that brings back memories of summer and cold ice cream.For Clovis mom Kelley Menzes, it's also her new business venture, Cherry on Top, a mobile ice cream shop."Cherry wants to bring smiles and joy and bring back that excitement that we had when we were kids. She wants to bring that to the community," Menzes says.Cherry is the truck she drives to bring delicious ice cream to customers of all ages.Menzes started Cherry on Top about six weeks ago after bringing a childhood passion and the truck to life.She started her engine and took off."We sell all the old nostalgic bars like the character faces, bomb pops, choco tacos, drumsticks. We have a wide range of things. The majority are only sold on ice cream trucks," Menzes said.Her kids also go along her stops in Clovis and Fresno to sell ice cream, which is stored in freezers in her renovated truck.The teacher says her own kids are learning lessons from Cherry."It's kind of like summer school because you're still doing math, knowing how much you have to give back to the person," says Hudson Menzes."It makes me happy because all of the kids are so happy to see Cherry," says Skyler Menzes.Menzes posts their stops on their Facebook page or Instagram accounts - Cherry on Top 559.Many have already become enamored with the truck and her fans are 'Cherry chasers'."It's really fun because we'll be driving down the street and kids will be waving 'Hi Cherry' and it's so fun because I'm just her driver. She's the one that's famous and I love it," Menzes says.So far, the connection and memories they're making is just the cherry on top of a sweet business that's touching others.