FOOD & DRINK

Romaine lettuce recall: E. coli outbreak likely came from California, FDA says

EMBED </>More Videos

Tainted romaine lettuce that has caused an E. coli outbreak across 11 states likely came from California, the FDA says.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
The investigation into the E. coli outbreak caused by tainted romaine lettuce suggests the produce likely came from California, federal officials said Wednesday.

Investigators are still determining the exact origin of the lettuce which has led to at least 32 cases of E. coli illness across 11 states.

But a federal Food and Drug Administration official told Eyewitness News that based in part of where the majority of illnesses have been reported, it seems California is the likely origin.

Earlier reports had said the tainted lettuce likely came from Arizona. But the majority of romaine lettuce available on store shelves this time of year is grown in California, experts says.

CLICK HERE for more on the outbreak from the CDC.

Of the 32 cases, 10 were based in California - nine of them in Los Angeles County. The cases of infection with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli were reported between Oct. 8 and Oct. 31.

Thirteen people were hospitalized, including one person who developed a type of kidney failure.

Related: FAQs about E. coli

No deaths have been reported.

Restaurants and retailers have been advised to not serve any romaine lettuce and remove all existing product from store shelves. Anyone with lettuce at home should throw it away and wash and sanitize drawers and shelves in refrigerators where it was stored.

CDC: How to clean your refrigerator because of a food recall
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foode. colifoodFDA
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Feast your eyes on Fresno's first choices for last-minute Thanksgiving necessities
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
Check out these 3 new Northwest Fresno restaurants
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Storm moves into Central California, track the rain with StormWarn 30
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
Bail set at $2.3 million for Porterville College basketball player accused of rape
Fresno Co. deputy coroner talks about difficult Camp fire recovery efforts
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims? Sierra Nevada has a plan to raise millions to help
Reedley overcomes setbacks to put up Christmas tree
Car thief's tips and Operation Christmas Presence protect shoppers at Fresno malls
Health Watch: Food to smile about!
Show More
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
Fire crews battling barn fire in Tulare County
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
Woman expected to survive after boyfriend stabs her 16 times in Southeast Fresno
More News