Fresno welcomes wave of new restaurants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno restaurant scene is expanding

Fresh ramen is prepared every day at the new restaurant 'Brothers Ramen' and 'Japanese Eatery.'

"We make everything fresh in-house. Many hours, close to 10-12 hours, depending on the soup, very slowly," said Brothers Ramen & Japanese Eatery chef Taro Kawai.

The business was started by local Fresno friends, who were influenced by their Japanese roots and living in Tokyo.

They hope their authentic soup and late night hours will draw people into their northeast Fresno restaurant.

Dozens of new restaurants have popped up in Fresno from Mexican food to Barbecue and more.

Restaurant owner and California restaurant association Fresno chapter President Chuck Van Fleet says we're seeing a wave of new restaurants.

"We're seeing a lot more fast-casual restaurants as opposed to a sit-down full service. Fast-casual restaurants are a little bit easier to open, they don't require as much labor, a little bit easier to take on the overhead," said Van Fleet.

He says there's typically a 60% failure rate in the first year. And within five years an 80% failure rate.

Nami Japanese cuisine opened in September.

It features a revolving sushi bar, sushi, teppanyaki and more.

They're trying to bring customers in.

"We're working really hard and trying to make it better," said Ethan Tong.

The owner of Nami also has plans to open Little Fat Dumpling 2 in Tower next year.
