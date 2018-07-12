HIDDEN ADVENTURES

Hidden Adventures: School House Restaurant and Tavern

EMBED </>More Videos

As Highway 180 begins its incline toward the foothills east of Fresno, an old school house comes into view. The building once housed students of the Frankwood School District. (KFSN)

By
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) --
As Highway 180 begins its incline toward the foothills east of Fresno, an old school house comes into view. The building once housed students of the Frankwood School District. Inside, relics of days gone by decorating the space-- from wooden desks to old class pictures to pieces of slate chalkboard used for platters.

For 30 years this place was known as the Sherwood Inn, but after sitting vacant for nearly 10 years. Ryan and Michelle Jackson, along with a close family friend, bought the building and turned it into The School House Restaurant and Tavern. The couple describes the cuisine as a contemporary twist on classic favorites in a relaxed setting.

But for Ryan, a Reedley native, what makes his restaurant unique and worth the trip is his style of cooking.

"It's scratch cooking-- which is not done a whole lot anymore. There's not a lot of places in this area that can do that."

Ryan grinds his own meat, makes his own ketchup, mayonnaise, and barbeque sauce but also savory gravies

"We get our veal bones, our chicken bones in, we roast those, simmer them for about eight hours. Start to reduce this down."

Three days later, a cabernet mushroom gravy for the restaurant's signature dish "Dean's List Meatloaf." The menu has options for every palette-- lunch or dinner or Sunday Brunch.

Click here to explore other Hidden Adventures
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfresno countyfoodhidden adventuresFresno CountySangerMinkler
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIDDEN ADVENTURES
Hidden Adventures: Sugar Pine Railroad
Hidden Adventures: Buck Rock Fire Lookout
Hidden Adventures: Hearst Castle
Hidden Adventures: The Library at Detention
More hidden adventures
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News