Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has created two new doughnuts featuring Oreo.

Both doughnuts will be available through April 18: the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

The former is an Original Glazed stuffed with a cookies and creme filling, covered with an Oreo cookie glaze and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces.

The latter is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with a cookie and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and topped with an Oreo cookie wafer.

SEE ALSO | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

To celebrate the new flavor, Krispy Kreme is running an online special where you can get 50% off a dozen Original Glazed with the purchase of an Oreo Lover's Dozen. Click here and use the promo code COOKIEGLAZE.

The Oreo Lover's Dozen includes 4 Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, 4 Oreo Over-the-Top Doughnuts, and 4 Original Glazed Doughnuts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremeoreodonuts
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Proposed program could keep Fresno tenants from eviction
13-year-old Fresno boy returns to basketball court after being shot
Lawsuit filed against Grizzlies following eating contest death
FUSD prepares for hybrid learning, students returning
More Californians are moving to Texas, researchers say
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
18-year-old killed in southwest Fresno drive-by shooting
Show More
Driver killed in rollover crash in Fresno Co.
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
New Ampersand location to open by end of 2021
Fresno-based company releasing new movie as theaters reopen
T-Mobile begins construction on Kingsburg call center
More TOP STORIES News