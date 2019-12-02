Krispy Kreme releases new holiday-themed doughnuts for December

The North Carolina based company said its Reindeer, Present and Santa Belly doughnuts will be available through December 24.
Introducing our new #Holiday Collection! 🎅 The only #doughnuts with our secret ingredient...magic from the #NorthPole, baked right in! 🍩✨ Available now through #ChristmasEve. More information & participating shops found https://t.co/sBXeiJIAYp. #KrispyKreme pic.twitter.com/5GoCyKrYvy— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 29, 2019
The Reindeer doughnut is Krispy Kreme's original glazed dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and sugar piece eyes.
The Present doughnut is a green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.
The Santa Belly doughnut is filled with chocolate creme, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkles and decorated with a belt like one Santa Claus would wear.