Krispy Kreme releases filled pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and more for fall

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall, and it's hoping to knock out the competition.This year, Krispy Kreme is offering three different varieties of pumpkin spice doughnuts. Have your pick between a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut, a pumpkin spice doughnut filled with cheesecake cream, a pumpkin spice cake doughnut.The doughnut giant says customers can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spiced flavored food from anywhere to trade it in for a doughnut -- for free.The autumnal treats won't last long, you can get the doughnuts from now until September 8th.