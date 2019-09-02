Krispy Kreme releases filled pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and more for fall

This year, Krispy Kreme is offering three different varieties of pumpkin spice doughnuts. Have your pick between a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut, a pumpkin spice doughnut filled with cheesecake cream, a pumpkin spice cake doughnut.
The doughnut giant says customers can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spiced flavored food from anywhere to trade it in for a doughnut -- for free.
Our #PumpkinSpice Original Glazed Doughnut is back! 🙌🙌 Also introducing an all new Pumpkin Spice #OriginalFilled for one week only!🍩— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 2, 2019
Plus, this year we’re offering Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection! You won't want to miss this deal 😉 - more info at https://t.co/uDV00tUUWE. pic.twitter.com/OCBdh5NllS
The autumnal treats won't last long, you can get the doughnuts from now until September 8th.