Food & Drink

Longer lasting avocados hitting store shelves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kroger stores across the country will soon have longer lasting avocados. Kroger officials say they want to alleviate the food waste crisis by trying to prevent spoiled avocados from ending up in landfills.

The "Apeel" avocados are treated with a plant-based solution that makes them less reliant on refrigeration. According to the company, the coating is a colorless, odorless powder that's mixed with water and then sprayed onto the produce. It locks in moisture and blocks oxygen to make the avocados last twice as long as regular avocados.

RELATED: Soaring avocado prices have restaurants serving phony guacamole

Kroger also plans to introduce "Apeel" asparagus and limes in Cincinnati this fall. Kroger says the treated fruit will sell for the same price as untreated types.

Kroger operates Foods Co, Ralphs, Harris Teeter and various other markets across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkagriculturevegetableavocadou.s. & worldfruitscience
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman run down in Fresno Costco parking lot after road rage incident
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
Saudi Arabia says Iran missiles, drones attacked oil sites
Fresno HS student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school'
31st horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Show More
Porterville man arrested for lewd acts upon child
Sanger man sentenced for sexually assaulting a stranger
Tulare Co. woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed girl, grandmother
UPS employee shot while walking home from work in Merced
Visalia teen saves fellow student's life using Heimlich maneuver
More TOP STORIES News