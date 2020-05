EMBED >More News Videos Me-n-Ed's created the kits, which come with pre-baked dough, sauce, cheese and a topping.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local pizza parlor is giving kids stuck at home the chance to make their own pizza with a special take-home kit.Me-n-Ed's created the kits, which come with pre-baked dough, sauce, cheese and a topping.The restaurant also posted a video to YouTube, showing kids how to use the kit and create their own Me-n-Ed's pizza.The kits are sold for $4.99. People can call or visit any Me-n-Ed's location to order a kit for a no-contact delivery or a no-contact takeout.