New Dutch Bros opens in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- People in the North Valley have a new place to go for their java jolt.The new Dutch Bros in Merced opened Friday at 5 a.m.It's located just off Highway 99 near the corner of Childs and Parsons Avenues.The store has a drive-through and a walk-up counter, along with a couple of outdoor benches.According to the Dutch Bros website, it is the country's largest, privately held drive-through coffee company with 385 locations and 12,000 employees in seven states.