Food & Drink

New Dutch Bros opens in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- People in the North Valley have a new place to go for their java jolt.

The new Dutch Bros in Merced opened Friday at 5 a.m.

It's located just off Highway 99 near the corner of Childs and Parsons Avenues.

The store has a drive-through and a walk-up counter, along with a couple of outdoor benches.

According to the Dutch Bros website, it is the country's largest, privately held drive-through coffee company with 385 locations and 12,000 employees in seven states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmercedcoffee
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
Roadway closed for homicide investigation in Los Banos, police say
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Fresno State temporarily canceling in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns
Central CA coronavirus cases
Show More
Coronavirus: School districts restrict sports, student activities over COVID-19 concerns
Americans adjust to new normal as coronavirus uproots daily life
Blood centers see drop in donations amid concerns over coronavirus
Coronavirus concerns: Big events fall off schedule for March in the Valley
Coronavirus: Yosemite High School to shut down for 1 day
More TOP STORIES News