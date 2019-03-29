barbecue

Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens its first location in Fresno

The menu features Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties like Barbecue chicken and Chicken Katsu.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new restaurant is bringing some Hawaiian flavor to northeast Fresno.

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue is celebrating the opening of its 81st location and one of its first in the Valley at the Park Crossing complex near Friant and Audubon.

Ono, which means delicious in Hawaiian, is celebrating its grand opening with a luau all day Friday.
