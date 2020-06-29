Food & Drink

Shaq's favorite pizza, the 'Shaq-A-Roni', now available at Papa John's

Shaquille O'Neal's favorite pizza, the 'Shaq-a-Roni', is now available at Papa John's with some of the proceeds going to charity.

"It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza. By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement," O'Neal, a Papa John's board member and restaurant owner, said in a statement.

The 16-inch extra-large pizza reportedly comes with 66 pieces of pepperoni.

Papa John's says each slice is huge and "loaded with extra pepperoni and extra cheese on fresh original dough, stretched thin with toppings all the way to the edge."

The Shaq-A-Roni pizza will be available at participating Papa John's locations nationwide through August 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcharitynbacoronavirusbasketballpizzacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on California's response to COVID-19
Live updates: Man accused of being Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 1975 Visalia murder
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Woman discovers dead puppies in bags on rural road in Dinuba
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Central California coronavirus cases
Fire sparks inside shed, spreads to Visalia home, firefighters say
Show More
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 50%
Employee at Porterville courthouse tests positive for COVID-19
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man crashes ATV during police chase in Sanger
More TOP STORIES News