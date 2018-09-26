FOOD

Robots making burgers for the public in San Francisco restaurant

San Francisco's first robot burger joint is now welcoming walk-in customers. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco's first robot burger joint is now welcoming walk-in customers.

Creator is in the city's SoMA neighborhood. Twenty computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators cook and assemble burgers.

The first customers needed a ticket to get in, but now, the restaurant is open to walk-ins on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for lunch.

Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.
