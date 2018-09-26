SAN FRANCISCO --San Francisco's first robot burger joint is now welcoming walk-in customers.
Creator is in the city's SoMA neighborhood. Twenty computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators cook and assemble burgers.
RELATED: World's first robot-made burger to debut in San Francisco
The first customers needed a ticket to get in, but now, the restaurant is open to walk-ins on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for lunch.
Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.