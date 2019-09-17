Some Fresno State students can get free tacos at Saturday's game

BREAKING NEWS! We are partnering with 559 Street Tacos and the first 1,000 @fsdogpound students at Saturday’s game get a free taco! #OrgulloDelValle #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/Y0yHi6eWaV — Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) September 17, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're a Fresno State student, and you love tacos, you can get a free taco if you're one of the first 1,000 students at Saturday's game against Sacramento State.Fresno State Athletics announced the giveaway on Twitter. The department is partnering with 559 Street Tacos to treat the lucky 1,000 students.The Fresno State Bulldogs with face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at Bulldog Stadium. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m.