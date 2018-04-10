FOOD & DRINK

Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce with most pesticides

EMBED </>More Videos

Love strawberries, spinach and nectarines? Watch out for pesticides. (Shutterstock)

Strawberries, spinach and nectarines top the Environmental Working Group's 2018 "dirty dozen," their annual list of produce that contain the most pesticides.

According to the organization, one strawberry sample contained 22 pesticide residues, and one-third of the strawberry samples contained 10 or more pesticides. Almost all spinach samples (97 percent) contained pesticide residues, while 94 percent of nectarine samples contained at least two pesticides.

Apples, grapes, peaches, cherries and pears round out the top eight. Tomatoes, celery, potatoes and sweet bell peppers finish out the "dirty dozen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodaccuweatherfruitfarming
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News