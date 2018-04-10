Strawberries, spinach and nectarines top the Environmental Working Group's 2018 "dirty dozen," their annual list of produce that contain the most pesticides.
According to the organization, one strawberry sample contained 22 pesticide residues, and one-third of the strawberry samples contained 10 or more pesticides. Almost all spinach samples (97 percent) contained pesticide residues, while 94 percent of nectarine samples contained at least two pesticides.
Apples, grapes, peaches, cherries and pears round out the top eight. Tomatoes, celery, potatoes and sweet bell peppers finish out the "dirty dozen."
