Coronavirus

Tulare County business donates 160,000 burrito servings to food bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba-based food company Ruiz Foods is now partnering with the Central California Food Bank to provide meals to Valley families.

Throughout the week, the company is going to donate more than 160,000 servings of El Monterey Burritos to the food bank.

Half of the food was picked up on Tuesday and the other half will be donated on Thursday.

Company officials say it's part of an effort to remove some stress in the community.

Ruiz Foods says it will partner with several food banks across the country to help other communities in need as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdinubatulare countycharityfoodcoronavirustulare countyfood bankcommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Frustrated Valley nurses rally over lack of masks, gowns
Merced holds blood drive, encourages people to come out and donate
Local wineries see rise in sales during COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno businesses change public health protections to meet city order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno officers quarantined after arresting COVID-19 positive suspect
11 residents at Lindsay nursing center test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Man dies after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Tulare County supervisor apologizes for 'bite at the tortilla' comment
Frustrated Valley nurses rally over lack of masks, gowns
Show More
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Merced holds blood drive, encourages people to come out and donate
Fresno businesses change public health protections to meet city order
Self-employed workers could also get COVID-19 assistance
More TOP STORIES News