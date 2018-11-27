SENTENCING

Former Merced Pastor sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for murder, rape

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Merced pastor sentenced to 149 years to life for attempted murder, rape

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A former Merced pastor is sentenced to serve 149 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

Raul Moreno was found guilty of 14 different counts, including attempted murder, rape, and assault charges.

"This is a case where the law gave him exactly what he deserved . I think it was a righteous sentence and an appropriate sentence," Merced County Deputy District Attorney Scott Drexel said.

Moreno was arrested in 2016 for shooting at his two adopted daughters and one of their boyfriends. The shooting led to a several hour long standoff with police, and Moreno was also found guilty for shooting at officers.

During the trial, Attorneys also claim Moreno raped his two adopted daughters. Brianna Moreno was in the courtroom, and said she feels some relief after years of pain.

"I'm shock I never really pictured this happening where I'm able to get justice. Not just for me, but also for my sister and her boyfriend," Moreno said.

The rest of Moreno's family was also in the courtroom. They didn't want to speak on camera but did state that they love their father, and the allegations made by both the victims are false.

Members of the family sent a statement telling Action News " The Moreno family stands with our father, and will continue to appeal and fight against the lies that were spread by Savanah and Brianna following the shooting"

Moreno's attorney during trial left the case prior to sentencing, which caused a delay in Moreno's case.

His defense attorney during the sentencing did confirm that he filed an notice of appeal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sentencingcourtrapeattempted murderpolice shootingMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SENTENCING
Man who fired gun in Tower District, killing 16-year old bystander sentenced 24 years
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for hit and run that killed 3-year old Merced girl
Man behind 2015 armed robberies in Tulare, Fresno Counties sentenced
Man behind 2017 Fresno County shooting spree sentenced to 354 years to life in prison
More sentencing
Top Stories
Woman murdered in Porterville, Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives on the scene investigating
Valley helps ship out Best Buy orders
Local breweries join others to create 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
Democrats sue Fresno County to see whose votes got rejected
Man who fired gun in Tower District, killing 16-year old bystander sentenced 24 years
Fresno State at #25 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Justin Timberlake postpones concert at Save Mart Center
Tulare City Hall evacuated as police investigate bomb threat
Show More
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
DA declines to file charges against deputy who killed kids in crash
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
10 year-old called lifesaving hero after senior center fire
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
More News