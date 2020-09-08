Foster Farms plant in Livingston allowed to reopen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County has given the green light for the Foster Farms plant in Livingston to start operating again.
The county's health department says the plant has met the COVID-19 requirements to reopen, including testing of employees, changes to work areas, and deep-cleaning.
The facility can allow employees in as of Monday, September 7, at 9:30 pm, the department said, adding that a small maintenance crew may enter the facility at 3:30 pm
The health department says it will continue to conduct site visits to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety directives.
