Four Tulare County men arrested in prostitution and pimping sting, including doctor on medical staff of Kaweah Delta

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Four men were in connection to two undercover operations conducted by several agencies including the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

During their operation, detectives set up fake ads on known prostitution sites and searched the dark web for potential human trafficking victims.

Nearly 40 men made contact through fake advertisements.

Francisco Raygoza of Visalia was arrested and charged with pimping.

Rodrigo Solis and Joan Ramos of Porterville and Christopher Rodarte of Visalia were arrested for soliciting the undercover prostitutes.

Officials have confirmed that Rodarte is an active member of the Kaweah Delta Medical Center staff.

RELATED: Tulare County investigators 'rescue' two women, arrest four men in prostitution sting

Detectives rescued two adult females during the operation.
