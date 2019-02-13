Four men were in connection to two undercover operations conducted by several agencies including the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.During their operation, detectives set up fake ads on known prostitution sites and searched the dark web for potential human trafficking victims.Nearly 40 men made contact through fake advertisements.Francisco Raygoza of Visalia was arrested and charged with pimping.Rodrigo Solis and Joan Ramos of Porterville and Christopher Rodarte of Visalia were arrested for soliciting the undercover prostitutes.Officials have confirmed that Rodarte is an active member of the Kaweah Delta Medical Center staff.Detectives rescued two adult females during the operation.