FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in Fresno County Thursday morning.The utility company reported the outage just after 9 am.Nearly 3,000 customers in Fowler and east of the city along Chestnut Avenue between American and Manning Avenues were among those affected.PG&E says that the outage is expected to last until at least 12 pm.For more information on this outage, click here.