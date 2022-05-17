coronavirus test

Americans can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests delivered by USPS

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests

WASHINGTON -- You can now get more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The government first started offering the free at-home tests in January. They announced a second round available to be shipped out in March.

And now, with cases rising again, a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests are available for order.

This time, eight tests will be in each order. During the first and second round of free tests, people were able to order four tests per household.

Orders are now being accepted on COVIDTests.gov.

"Your order of 8 tests will come in 2 separate packages (4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number. Packages will ship free," the website says.

Earlier this month, a senior administration official said the government had gone through about 400 million of the 1 billion free tests pledged to Americans so far, through the first and second round of free tests. The official said they expected, over the next couple of months, to use up another few hundred million.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingjoe bidenu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19state of the union
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Why San Francisco has the highest COVID positivity rate in California
Doctor suggests new vaccine may be needed to combat COVID
California sends 14 million free at-home COVID tests to schools
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
TOP STORIES
Crews battling 3-alarm apartment fire in central Fresno
Fire near Tulare County RV resort forcing evacuations
Fresno city council president sues councilmember for defamation
Shooting victim dropped off at Atwater Police Department
Madera police announce arrest in fatal stabbing of 38-year-old father
Central Valley veterans leave on 21st Honor Flight
Baby formula maker Abbott says agreement reached to reopen plant
Show More
Thousands of dollars worth of lumber stolen from Fresno business
VCH doctor urging parents to not make their own baby formula
Watering now only allowed once a week for Lindsay residents
Organization pushing for Diwali to be observed in Fresno schools
Big cross-border tunnel is found linking Tijuana, San Diego
More TOP STORIES News