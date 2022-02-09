Discussions continue surrounding abortion rights in city of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two members of the Fresno City Council, Miguel Arias and Esmeralda Soria, for two meetings in a row have placed a resolution on the agenda attempting to declare the City of Fresno a defender of abortion rights.But both times, the item was pulled at the last minute.Councilmember Garry Bredefeld opposes the potential resolution.With the mayor by his side, along with dozens of pro-life supporters, Bredefeld spoke out against the controversial issue Tuesday."This resolution and the action of these councilmembers are a complete disgrace," he said.The issue of abortion, much like gun control, falls under state and federal law -- city governments have little to no authority.Mayor Jerry Dyer believes this proposed council resolution is political signaling designed to divide the community."If this council item does come forth, is placed on the agenda and the item is voted upon, rest assured and given the opportunity, I will exercise my veto authority as the mayor of this city," he said.But Councilmember Miguel Arias, one of the co-sponsors of the resolution, says the mayor's veto power over such a resolution is up for debate.While Arias would not address the potential resolution specifically, he did question the timing of Tuesday's media event."I surely don't have time to be organizing political rallies or attending them in the middle of the work day," he said. "I think we have far more important business before the city."Arias says the item was pulled just before the agendas of January 27 and February 10 could be printed and hasn't given up on proposing a reproductive freedom resolution in the future.