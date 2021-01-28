fresno

Fresno mayor offers Adventure Church license to use memorial auditorium instead of Tower Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned that Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer has offered a long-term licensing agreement of the Fresno Memorial Auditorium in downtown Fresno to Adventure Church.



In the agreement obtained by Action News, Dyer said the offer is to "achieve a peaceful resolution and unify the city." Dyer added he hoped the resolution would prevent a long legal battle.

The license agreement for the building located on Fresno and O Streets is good for ten years. The church would be able to use the auditorium all day on Sundays and on Wednesday evenings, the document said.

Dyer said the church could opt-in to extend the license for another ten years if approved by the city manager.

Adventure Church's pending purchase of the Tower Theatre has sparked an outcry from community members within the Tower District. City zoning issues and accusations of the church holding indoor services in violation of an emergency order also posed problems.

Protests have been held each week outside the theater with many demonstrators concerned over the future of the iconic venue should the church take ownership.

Adventure Church officials had said they would have kept running the theater as an event venue if they took ownership.

This is a developing story.
