4th of july

Smoky air hangs over Fresno after 4th of July, city might ban all fireworks

But the city is also considering the impact on churches, sports teams, and other groups that rely on the stands to raise funds.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

4th of July smoke hangs over Fresno, city might ban all fireworks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Without strong winds to clear the smoke from the 4th of July fireworks, it tended to sit over the Valley and cause a spike in bad air quality.

Doctors say it can be especially difficult for people with respiratory problems to enjoy the dazzling displays.

"I usually see a lot of patients with complaints of shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and wheezing," says Fresno allergist Dr. Praveen Buddiga.

The air quality wasn't as bad as a year ago because of the milder weather.

The Valley Air District prefers people attend the bigger shows held in stadiums because the smoke from 'safe and sane' fireworks that you buy tends to stick around longer.

"Folks that live in neighborhoods know this. All that stuff stays ground level. That smoke is very toxic. It's harmful to people's health," says Cassandra Melching with the Valley Air District.

Because of health concerns and the fire hazard, Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias says officials have begun discussions which may ultimately lead to a ban on the sale of 'safe and sane' fireworks. But they're also considering the impact on churches, sports teams, and other groups that rely on the stands to raise funds.

"How do we hold public fireworks shows that generate revenue for these local non-profits and get them out of the business of having to do private use fireworks across the city?" he says.

Under that scenario, the city would also stage fireworks shows at Bulldog Stadium or McLane High and have non-profit groups host food booths or possibly share in the profits from the event.

"I think the answer has to be, we have to hold them harmless and give them an alternative source of generating that revenue and I think we can do that," says Arias.

Fresno is home to one of the dirtiest air basins in the country.

The city seeks ways to end the annual spike in poor air quality.

Discussions over a possible ban on fireworks sales will continue for at least the next few weeks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealth4th of julypollutionair qualitysmokefireworks
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
44 people in Fresno cited for illegal fireworks over July 4th weekend
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Fireworks burn down 3 central Fresno homes on 4th of July night
Shopping for 4th of July barbecues got a lot costlier this year
TOP STORIES
Fresno Unified offering dozens of free summer programs for students
44 people in Fresno cited for illegal fireworks over July 4th weekend
Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder
Free shuttle bus started for some Fresno area residents in need
Omicron subvariants driving COVID surge impacting hospitals, kids
Tower District coffee shop announces closure
'Religious refusal' law can possibly limit reproductive care
Show More
Fireworks burn down 3 central Fresno homes on 4th of July night
Deadly DUI crash outside Tachi Palace unites 2 families in grief
Fire displaces 3 people in central Fresno
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
Harsher penalties for Fresno residents who light illegal fireworks
More TOP STORIES News