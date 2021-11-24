Officials hoping to continue expansion at Fresno airport with infrastructure funds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's estimated 2.6 million travelers will pass through Fresno Yosemite International Airport this year.The new parking garage is already in use but not all floors are accessible yet.The city now looks to expand beyond the garage."We also have plans on the horizon for a new terminal," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "We do not have the funding for that yet."The City of Fresno hopes to tap into the $15 billion available in airport infrastructure grants and $5 billion for airport terminal projects.Local leaders are confident expansion plans already in place will help move FYI to the front of the line."Sometimes when you see these bills passed for infrastructure dollars, who's ready first," says Kevin Meikle. "We are ready."But the process of securing infrastructure funds will be very competitive."The president told me, with a group of other folks, along with Secretary Buttigieg with the Department of Transportation that he wants to get this money out as quickly as possible for projects that we say are shovel ready," says Rep. Jim Costa.Because of that, city officials are confident airport expansion plans will take flight.To address the Valley's poor air quality, Mayor Dyer said the city plans to add five more zero-emissions buses to the fleet next year.He hopes infrastructure funds will be available to help cover that project as well.,