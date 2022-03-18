Food trucks could serve hungry passengers at Fresno airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travel is picking up at the Fresno Yosemite International airport."We're seeing a lot of passenger activity. If fact, in 2021, we completed the year with over 1.9 million travelers coming through our airport. So it's been really really busy," said Vikkie Calderon, FYI airport public relations officer.The airport is currently accepting applications for food truck vendors to serve late-night passengers."Last month, the airport put out a request for qualifications for food truck vendors to operate a pop-up inside the airport. What that includes is providing a pop-up location inside the airport, bringing additional food options to our travelers, specifically late-night travelers, " Calderon said.Natalie Robles just flew from Denver to Fresno. She says while there are food options, she sees a lack of services."Yes, especially since things aren't open at night," said Natalie Robles, traveler.The airport has seen more international flights that depart after 11 pm and hungry passengers.The restaurant in the public area has been closed for quite some time. Past security, there is one restaurant open with expanded hours past 12 am.Airport officials expect 2022 to exceed their travel numbers in 2021.The airport is also expanding for the future."Our parking garage was just completed in November. It actually opened in November last year, just in time for the holiday travel season. So there is a future expansion for the terminal planned -- it's currently in design," Calderon said.Official say the food truck pop-up program is temporary. However, with the airport growing, owners could apply for food concession programs in the future.Applications for interested food trucks is Friday, March 18.Businesses should know if they've been selected in the coming months.