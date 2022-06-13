5 armed robberies in 5 hours: Fresno police arrest 3 young people for weekend crime spree

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two boys and an 18-year-old woman drove around northeast Fresno, robbing people at gunpoint on Sunday, police say.In total, the three carried out five armed robberies within five hours, including in the Fashion Fair Mall parking lot, before they were arrested by officers.Police say the 18-year-old woman, Giselda Sampedro, acted as the getaway driver, while the two boys robbed the victims.Their crime spree started at 3:30 in the afternoon and continued until 9 in the evening.But their second victim, the one at Fashion Fair, was able to get the license plate of their vehicle and a photo of them and their vehicle as they took off.That helped police track them down at Fresno Street and Gettysburg and identify them as the suspects.Sampedro has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and the two boys are booked in the Juvenile Justice Campus. They are all facing charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.Police also found two BB guns and some of the stolen property in their vehicle.