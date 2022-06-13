crime

5 armed robberies in 5 hours: Fresno police arrest 3 young people for weekend crime spree

Police say the 18-year-old woman, Giselda Sampedro, acted as the getaway driver, while the two boys robbed the victims.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two boys and an 18-year-old woman drove around northeast Fresno, robbing people at gunpoint on Sunday, police say.

In total, the three carried out five armed robberies within five hours, including in the Fashion Fair Mall parking lot, before they were arrested by officers.

Police say the 18-year-old woman, Giselda Sampedro, acted as the getaway driver, while the two boys robbed the victims.

Their crime spree started at 3:30 in the afternoon and continued until 9 in the evening.

But their second victim, the one at Fashion Fair, was able to get the license plate of their vehicle and a photo of them and their vehicle as they took off.

That helped police track them down at Fresno Street and Gettysburg and identify them as the suspects.

Sampedro has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and the two boys are booked in the Juvenile Justice Campus. They are all facing charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police also found two BB guns and some of the stolen property in their vehicle.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimejuvenile crimefresno police departmentarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Fresno man accused of stabbing another man to death during argument
Fresno man asks for community's help to find his taco truck
Man attacks Porterville taco truck, causes $500 worth of damage
Visalia detectives arrest 1 after woman's body found near orchard
TOP STORIES
Fresno man accused of stabbing another man to death during argument
Man shot multiple times on HWY 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
Fresno man asks for community's help to find his taco truck
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
Where you can get free summer meals for kids in Central CA and beyond
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
Show More
'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
John Cena surprises nonverbal fan who fled Ukraine with family
Netflix confirms Season 2 of 'Squid Game'
Arrest made in decades-old murder case of Tulare County woman
Woman shot in SW Fresno threatened to kill sons, police say
More TOP STORIES News