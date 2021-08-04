community

Fresno Art Museum officially back open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Art Museum is officially back open.

Here in the Central Valley, the museum reopened partially for its members after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, according to staff.

There are plenty of new exhibitions to see, but not all galleries will be open.

The museum has redone floors and updated its lighting in preparation for the reopening.

The museum will then open to the general public next Wednesday, with reduced admission until all galleries are open.

