Fresno Art Museum officially back open

Here in the Central Valley, the museum reopened partially for its members after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, according to staff.
There are plenty of new exhibitions to see, but not all galleries will be open.
The museum has redone floors and updated its lighting in preparation for the reopening.
Masks will be required, no matter your vaccination status.
The museum will then open to the general public next Wednesday, with reduced admission until all galleries are open.
