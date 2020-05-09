Longtime Fresno Bee journalist George Hostetter dies at 70

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Longtime Fresno Bee journalist George Hostetter died from prostate cancer on Friday, according to the Bee.Hostetter began writing at the Bee in 1978 as a sports reporter before eventually transitioning into coverage of city government. The City of Fresno declared October 22, 2015 "George Hostetter Day" in the city after he retired that year.Hostetter also worked at Fresno State from 2016-2018 and advised students on the student newspaper The Collegian.He was 70 years old.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand released a statement on Hostetter's passing: