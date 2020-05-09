obituary

Longtime Fresno Bee journalist George Hostetter dies at 70

(The Fresno Bee)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Longtime Fresno Bee journalist George Hostetter died from prostate cancer on Friday, according to the Bee.

Hostetter began writing at the Bee in 1978 as a sports reporter before eventually transitioning into coverage of city government. The City of Fresno declared October 22, 2015 "George Hostetter Day" in the city after he retired that year.

Hostetter also worked at Fresno State from 2016-2018 and advised students on the student newspaper The Collegian.

He was 70 years old.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand released a statement on Hostetter's passing:

"George Hostetter was the consummate journalist - tough, dogged, curious and always fair. His passing is a gigantic loss not just to journalism, but to Fresno as well. Not much escaped George's keen eye in his pursuit of the story, and I always knew that in the end, he would not just get to the bottom of whatever he was investigating, but also get it right.

"George was quirky, be it his never-ending walks around all of Fresno or channeling the famous TV detective Columbo in his questioning. As the saying goes, 'they don't make them like that anymore.' Reporters are not supposed to be friends with those they cover, but I can honestly say a day won't go by when I won't miss George. I know he is at peace - and almost certainly enjoying a Kit Kat bar."
