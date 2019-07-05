Fresno bicycle rider injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local bicycle rider was injured Thursday after he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a car.

Fresno Police say the man on the bike may have been under the influence while riding near Belmont and First in Central Fresno.

A car passing through the area slammed into the rider as he went into the intersection sending him flipping up onto the windshield.

The rider is in the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say the driver was not at fault and is cooperating with officers.
