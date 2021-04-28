crime

Video shows shocking, unprovoked attack on Fresno bus passenger, police say

Friends say the victim has special needs.
***WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.***

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Disturbing video shows the moment a man was violently attacked on a Fresno bus.

Fresno police say the victim didn't speak or even look at the suspect before he was unexpectedly attacked without provocation. They are asking for the public's help to find the attacker.

On April 6th, investigators say the FAX bus was traveling through southeast Fresno near First and Ventura when the suspect pulled the rope requesting that the driver stop.



In the video, you can see the 42-year-old victim talking on the phone.

The suspect, standing nearby, then pulls the stop request cord right before he strikes the man across the face and gets off the bus.

A friend of the victim tells Action News he had his backpack stolen in 2018 while on a FAX bus, cameras catching the suspect taking his belongings at Ventura and Cedar.

They've yet to speak witnesses. They ask anyone who was on the bus, or has seen the suspect to call investigators.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crimestoppers at (559) 498-7867.
