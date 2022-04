FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northeast Fresno park has undergone a major facelift.Councilmember Tyler Maxwell prioritized improving his district's parks and green spaces during his first year in office.Before and after images show the improvements made at Cary Park near Fresno and Shaw Avenues.About $1 million has been invested in improvements to the park's field, restroom lighting, and hockey rink.Maxwell is also planning to upgrade the aging baseball infrastructure at the park, drawing leagues from across the city.