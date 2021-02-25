FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is welcoming back some prehistoric guests to their exhibits next week.
Zoorassic Park is returning, bringing life-like and life-size dinosaurs to the zoo.
This year's limited-time experience will showcase old favorites along with new species, including the Tyrannosaurus rex and stegosaurus.
The exhibit opens next Wednesday, March 3, at 9:00 am.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo members will have early access on March 1 and March 2. You can catch the exhibit through August 1.
Tickets start at $5 for children and $6 for adults. Click here for more information.
Zoorassic Park returning to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo next week
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News