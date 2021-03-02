Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Zoorassic Park returns to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The T-Rex is among the many dinosaurs claiming territory at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

They're all part of the Zoorassic Park exhibit now on display.

"It was actually really fun," says Guillermo Vega. "My daughter really loves dinosaurs. It's really cool how realistic they are."

Two-year-old Annabella was not afraid of the big dinosaurs.

"With the whole COVID thing and not being able to go anywhere, we've been locked up," Vega said. "It's nice to get out with the family."

Zoorassic Park has been popular in the past, so Chaffee Zoo Marketing Manager Brandy Gamoning hopes more families will be able to enjoy the prehistoric predators along with a little sunshine.

"It's just a really exciting exhibit," she said. "It's a chance to come out and see life-size and life-like dinosaurs that move and roar."

Member Preview days are set for Monday and Tuesday. The exhibit opens to the public Wednesday.

Zoorassic Park requires a $6 adult ticket, $5 for kids, in addition to the zoo's $14.95 entrance fee. It's best to buy your ticket on-line.

"We do have a limited capacity due to COVID regulations," Gamoning said. "Those pre-purchased tickets not only reserve your entry time but also make sure we're limiting the capacity."

The zoo has expanded its hours from 9 am-6 pm. The dinosaurs will be on display through August 1st.
