Efforts to clean up Fresno's Chinatown area continue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City leaders are continuing their efforts to spruce up Fresno's Chinatown.A couple of months ago, the city hired Olympic Janitorial to do weekly clean-ups of trash and debris along the neighborhood's sidewalks, curbs and gutters.Crews have been coming power-washing the exteriors of the small businesses in the area once a month."What's really interesting right now in Chinatown is that you have the city of Fresno construction crews about to begin the construction of median islands and urban greening, you know, greening the urban part of Chinatown. We also have several high-speed rail construction projects and PG&E cleaning up some old toxic waste sites," said Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.Arias says most of the construction in the area is expected to finish up in about a year.