holiday lights

Fresno family dazzles neighborhood with holiday light display

This year's light show will be on display every night from 6 pm to 10 pm until New Year's Eve.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno family dazzles neighborhood with holiday light display

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A holiday feast for the senses is in sync with the season.

The Davis family of Fresno has "flipped the switch" on their annual music and lights spectacular.

This is the sixth year the family has entertained others with their dazzling display at their home in east central Fresno on Laverne Avenue near Ashlan and Fowler Avenues.

Thirty-seven thousand lights are perfectly timed to 16 songs.

The show is free.

The organizers tell us not one neighbor complains!

"There's something magical that happens when you have lights and music together, and I try to choose a selection of music where there's something for everybody," said Scott Davis.

The Davis family says they are already planning next year's show with a new selection of songs and more lights.

This year's light show will be on display every night from 6 pm to 10 pm until New Year's Eve.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoholiday lightschristmascommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Holiday lights show returning to the Fresno fairgrounds this year
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' kicks off with state competitions
Clovis home's Halloween light show celebrates the spooky season
No walk nights at Christmas Tree Lane for 2nd year
TOP STORIES
Fresno County appoints interim director of Dept. of Social Services
Flash mob thieves new worry for Fresno's Operation Christmas Presence
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
Show More
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
More TOP STORIES News