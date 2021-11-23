Fresno family dazzles neighborhood with holiday light display

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A holiday feast for the senses is in sync with the season.The Davis family of Fresno has "flipped the switch" on their annual music and lights spectacular.This is the sixth year the family has entertained others with their dazzling display at their home in east central Fresno on Laverne Avenue near Ashlan and Fowler Avenues.Thirty-seven thousand lights are perfectly timed to 16 songs.The show is free.The organizers tell us not one neighbor complains!"There's something magical that happens when you have lights and music together, and I try to choose a selection of music where there's something for everybody," said Scott Davis.The Davis family says they are already planning next year's show with a new selection of songs and more lights.This year's light show will be on display every night from 6 pm to 10 pm until New Year's Eve.