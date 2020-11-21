Local leaders hosting food and health drive at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders are teaming up to put on a free community health event that will get everyone ready for Thanksgiving.Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula are hosting Saturday's food and health drive at Fresno City College.Organizers say the entire community is invited to come out, pick up a free turkey with groceries, and even get a free flu shot and COVID-19 test.Today's event runs from 10 am to 2 pm.