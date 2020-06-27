Sports

Fresno City College, Reedley College suspend all athletics for Fall 2020

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local junior colleges are preparing for a school semester unlike any other.

All classes will be online and as of Friday, all fall sports suspended, leaving players benched for the rest of the year.

At Fresno City College, the decision will affect nine sports: football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, wrestling, men's and women's cross country, water polo and men's and women's basketball.

At Reedley College, the decision will affect twelve sports: football, women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's and women's golf, equestrian, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and men's and women's tennis.

"This decision I know is incredibly disappointing, in fact for many it's heartbreaking," said Carole Goldsmith, President of Fresno City College.

"This is unprecedented, this is one of those once-in-a-hundred-year type situations, you never plan for this," said Reedley College Athletic Director David Santesteban.

Officials with the Central Valley Conference, which consists of Fresno City College and ten other colleges, said the growing number of coronavirus cases in our region makes it difficult to protect student-athletes.

And at Reedley college basketball is the only fall sport moved to the spring semester.

Santesteban said the outlook for other sports isn't as promising.

"Student-athletes are going to have to live up to their moniker and be the student first now more than ever," he said.

While athletic staff at Reedley College have been promised job security, many at FCC will have to transition into academic roles.

But President Carole Goldsmith assures that no furloughs are planned.

Both schools are left looking at new innovative ways to train and educate their athletes.

"We are going to continue to try and work with our athletes and our coaches to do just that, to have the conditioning, to have the academic pieces they need so they can go and be successful," she said.

Junior colleges still have the opportunity to compete this fall, but will have to request to be hosted by another California Community College Conference.

To do that, they'd have to go out of town.

College of the Sequoia Athletics announced they intend on going that route.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnoreedleyfresno countyreedley collegefresno city college
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Too many COVID-19 patients, not enough staff at Fresno Co. hospitals
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County
Fresno Co. doctor contracts COVID-19 after patient enters clinic without mask
Central California coronavirus cases
Man sentenced to death for 2015 murders near Dinuba
Why are Hispanics more vulnerable to COVID-19? Could be genetics, Fresno doctor says
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
Show More
California county told to reinstate stay-at-home order, Newsom says
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Less than 10% of Fresno State's population will return to campus next fall
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
Coronavirus task force briefs - but not at White House
More TOP STORIES News