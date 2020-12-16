Sports

Fresno City College cancels fall, winter sports competitions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College (FCC) has announced that 11 of its sports teams that normally play in the fall will not compete this athletic season.



According to the school, the fall sports that have now been designated as "Spring 1" sports by the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) during the pandemic are football, wrestling, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, women's water polo, women's golf, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country.

These teams normally play in the fall and winter, FCC said.

Reedley College also announced on Wednesday that five of their six sports teams that normally play in the fall and winter will not compete this athletic season. The sports affected are - football, men's and women's basketball, and women's soccer and women's volleyball. The women's golf team, however, will compete in 2021, with their season running from January 18 to April 17, 2021.



The Tigers intend to move forward with their typical spring sports; baseball, softball, men's golf and men's and women's tennis.

"Out of an abundance of caution and care for our community, Fresno City College will be opting out of competition for the Spring 1 sports," said Fresno City College President Dr. Carole Goldsmith said on Wednesday.

"This was a difficult decision to make but after much collaboration with coaches, athletic trainers and staff as well as input from public health sources, we decided this was the best option for our students, staff, and community. Health and safety was the most important factor in our decision making."
